Youngsters in Hemel Hempstead in for some serious summer fun this holiday

Youngsters in Hemel Hempstead are in for a treat this summer with some serious fun on the cards.

Dacorum Borough Council and Hemel Hempstead BID have joined forces to create a jampacked summer schedule in the town centre, across the school holidays.

There is plenty on offer from caving, climbing, archery and surfing to circus skills, meeting birds of prey and children’s interactive stories.

Summer in Hemel town centre is set to be extra special this year.

Heather Card-Jones from Hemel BID said: “We are lucky to be working with Dacorum Borough Council to enhance our summer offering this year. The funding from the UK

shared Prosperity Fund has allowed us to bring in something new and bigger than ever before for everyone to enjoy and make it a summer to remember.”

The fun kicks off with birds of prey on Monday July 24 with activities to continue every week up until Superheroes Training Academy on Saturday September 2.

To find out more head to Hemel Hempstead BID website.

What is Hemel Hempstead BID

Hemel town centre is looked after by the Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement District (BID).

The BID is a business-led and business-funded organisation which runs various events every year, operates cleaning projects and runs safety initiatives to improve the area for businesses, visitors and residents.