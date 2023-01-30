Ugly dog contest: winner revealed
It’s the contest that’s gripped the nation and got animal lovers everywhere talking but now, at last, the winner of the UK’s ugliest dog competition has finally been revealed.
The judges had a difficult task as entries came flooding in from owners who wanted to put their pooch forward as the nation’s most unusual looking dog.
After sifting through scores of entries from dog owners who were each convinced their pet was the worst looking in the entire country, judges from ParrotPrint.com have named their winner.
The lucky pooch wins a pampering session and beauty treatments at an exclusive doggie spa along with a photo session and framed canvas portrait.
To find out which dog has won the title and been named as the ugliest dog in the UK please head over to: parrotprint.com/uglydogcompetition website.
We will be making images of the winners' beauty treatments available soon. Please come back to me if you’d like to receive them. Other images available now on request.