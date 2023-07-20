Town BID ensures a bright summer ahead for families in Hemel Hempstead

The summer is looking bright in Hemel Hempstead.

The town’s Business Information District (BID) is running an extensive and free program of summer events on the rainbow stage in the town centre. The activities – funded by the government - are suitable for both big and little kids from tots to those over eight-years-old.

They kick off on July 24 with the much-loved Berkshire Birds of Prey until September 2 with a send off from the Superheroes Academy.

The events are mostly free. Image submitted.

Other highlights include the Abandoned Jurassic Theme Park, an interactive dinosaur adventure featuring music, dancing and games, a surf simulator which allows would-be surfers to ride the waves without getting wet, a mobile cave experience made up of over 90 feet of tunnels, twists and turns, and a have-a-go circus skills workshop including a tight rope and trapeze. And a Summer Safari Trail will be available from August 11 to 28 via a free app. Families must wander around town to find the safari stops and answer African Wildlife themed questions.

Other free include a climbing wall, the Mermaids and Pirates Children’s Show, soft archery, and a Wizards Children’s Show.

The Hemel Hempstead BID is a business-led and business funded organisation which runs a number of events in the town each year, operates cleaning projects, and runs safety initiatives to improve the area for businesses, visitors and residents.