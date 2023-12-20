News you can trust since 1858
Most popular baby names in Hertfordshire for 2023 revealed

Birth, marriage and death figures also announced for county
By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:49 GMT
THE most popular names recorded for babies registered in Hertfordshire in 2023 were Noah and Lily.

Over the 12-month period the registrar service – which is part of the county council – registered more than 7000 births.

And now they have revealed the most popular names chosen for boys and for girls registered in the county.

For boys the five most popular names were, in order, Noah, Arthur, Oliver, Luca and Leo.

Meanwhile the most popular names for girls, in order, were Lily, Amelia, Olivia, Isla and Ivy/Sophia.

In the same period the council’s service also registered more than 7,600 deaths. And they helped 4,000 couples register a marriage or civil partnership.

