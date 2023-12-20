Birth, marriage and death figures also announced for county

THE most popular names recorded for babies registered in Hertfordshire in 2023 were Noah and Lily.

Over the 12-month period the registrar service – which is part of the county council – registered more than 7000 births.

And now they have revealed the most popular names chosen for boys and for girls registered in the county.

Most popular baby names revealed

For boys the five most popular names were, in order, Noah, Arthur, Oliver, Luca and Leo.

Meanwhile the most popular names for girls, in order, were Lily, Amelia, Olivia, Isla and Ivy/Sophia.