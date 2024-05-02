Low cost family entertainment at Dacorum mayor's Garden Party this month

Dacorum mayor William Allen will be hosting the event in the Sunnyside Rural Trust's Hemel Food Garden on Sunday May 12, 11am to 3pm. Entertainment will include including dancing and singing performances, while activities range from children’s yoga to carnival stalls to seed paper making and face painting. Treats and beverages will also be on offer.

Cllr Allen said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the Garden Party in the lovely setting of Hemel Food Garden. It will be a great opportunity for the community to join together to celebrate the many vibrant and dynamic charities, community organisations and performers in Dacorum. The Garden Party is one of the highlights of my ‘Grand Union Jamboree’ which runs from May 2 - 12, with a series of musical events across the borough to raise vital funds for charity.”