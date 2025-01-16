LEGO Twilight Cullen house set: Release date, price and photos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details of the new LEGO Twilight Cullen house set have been revealed including when you can buy it and how much it costs.

Construction toy company LEGO are inviting fans to “relive the romance” with their new Twilight-inspired set of the Cullen house. In a collaboration with Lionsgate, the perfect set for “Twi-hards” is a buildable model of the iconic family home.

Designed to capture the stylish, modern architecture and intricate interior of the three-story residence, the set invites fans to immerse themselves in the epic saga. The set originated from the LEGO Ideas programme, which allows users to submit ideas for LEGO products that have the potential to be turned into commercially available sets.

The 2001-piece set includes seven minifigures, including Bella Swan, Edward Cullen (with a dazzling sparkle effect), and Jacob Black, who also appears in his wolf form. Builders can enhance the drama with Bella’s iconic red truck and a towering tree perfect for Edward and Bella’s unforgettable treetop moments. The model house has familiar features for fans to delight in, such as a grand piano in the living room and planters on the balcony.

LEGO Twilight Cullen house set

LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House Set

A spokesperson for LEGO describes the set as “the ultimate tribute to The Twilight Saga – an ideal gift for adults who adore the series, whether they’re rediscovering the romance or indulging in their love for movie memorabilia”.

The eye-catching display piece will add a touch of vampire chic to any space and for added drama, builders can also watch a special LEGO creation inspired by the film with a two-hour looped video featuring the set at www.LEGO.com/Twilight whilst they build.

The new LEGO set was designed by California-based LEGO fan Nick Micheels, as part of the LEGO Ideas programme. Once designed, 10,000 people voted for it to be made into a real set. The idea took less than 48 hours to make it to 10,000 votes – one of the fastest 10,000 submissions to date.

LEGO Twilight Cullen house set builders can also watch a special LEGO creation inspired by the film whilst they build.

Talking about his design, Nick said: “The amazing submissions on the LEGO Ideas site that demonstrated how dynamic the LEGO system is inspired me to submit my own idea. I decided to create a Twilight build because I’m a massive fan of the saga, and imagining a LEGO interpretation of the films made me so happy!"

The LEGO Ideas Twilight The Cullen House is available for pre-order from Thursday (January 16) at www.LEGO.com/Twilight and LEGO Stores, and available for purchase from February 4, £189.99.

Debbie Olshan, Director of Consumer Products at Lionsgate, said they were “thrilled for the beloved Twilight brand to cross over into the world of the LEGO Group”. Adding: “Designed by and created for fans, this collaboration allows us to expand The Twilight Saga fandom in new ways”.