Kids can eat for free during school holidays, thanks to Berkhamsted dad

A Berkhamsted restaurant owner is helping families battling the cost-of-living crisis by offering children free meals over the Easter holidays.

Claude Camilleri, a dad of two, is inviting youngsters under five to eat for free when joining their parents at Margo’s at The Old Mill.

The world-renowned pizza chef said: “It is a struggle for everyone right now, especially families. I want to be able to help them enjoy a meal out without having to worry about the cost of food for their little ones.”

Claude pictured with his sons, Oszkar and Anton

Claude, who took over the pub in May last year, first gave away free meals to under-fives on Mother’s Day and has extended the offer to his Sunday diners. He is now taking it a step further and making it available from today, April 3 to Friday April 14 when a main course is purchased.

“I received very positive feedback on Mother’s Day for my gesture. For me, I want to be able to do my bit to help those mums and dads who are feeling the pressure a little.”

He will also be giving away candy floss and popcorn, both made fresh on site, and encourages parents to get involved in making the candy floss. Margo’s also has two play areas for youngsters.

Claude ran two businesses under the Margo brand in Malta for more than 17 years before taking on The Old Mill and rebranding it.

Over the past year he has brought authentic Neapolitan pizzas to the town, but with an English twist using local ingredients. He has now started doing traditional Sunday lunches alongside his Mediterranean menu.

“I still do not understand the obsession with roast dinners, but my customers love them – especially with lots of gravy.

“We have met some amazing people since we moved into the town and learning about the English palate has been an education for me.