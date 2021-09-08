Hertfordshire celebrates successful HAPpy Holiday Activity programme

Over 40,000 bookings were made for children and young people to attend Hertfordshire County Council's HAPpy Holiday Activity programme this summer, making this our most successful holiday activity programme ever.

A celebration event was held at the University of Hertfordshire to mark the occasion, attended by VIPs and over 300 children and young people who took part in the scheme.

The programme, run in partnership with Herts Sports Partnership and Hertfordshire Community Foundation, saw around 80 schools, organisations and charities providing a range of over 250 camps delivering engaging and enriching activities with a strong focus on physical activity and movement.

Each face to face session included a healthy meal and children aged five to 16 entitled to benefits-related free school meals were offered free spaces to attend the programme during the holidays.

Additional online resources were made available for any children who were unable to attend and for all Hertfordshire families to use to help children learn about arts, crafts, history, music and theatre as well as ways to keep active.

Special visitors running activities on the day included representatives from the England Women’s Rugby Team and the Saracens Mavericks netball team who both volunteered to deliver food to some of the activity programmes across the summer.

Leader of the council, Richard Roberts who attended the celebration event said: “It was really special to see all the children and young people celebrating the HAPpy scheme that they’ve all enjoyed so much over the summer together at this event.

Children taking part in the HAPpy programme

"The programme has been a great success and reinforces our commitment to ensure that in Hertfordshire no child goes hungry and that families have access to a range of support to keep themselves and their children fit and healthy.”

Hertfordshire County Council’s Services for Young People ran a series of the programme activities specifically for 12 to 16 year olds including music sessions, team building exercises and sports and helped youngsters to learn about healthy eating, staying safe and developing healthy relationships.

Teresa Heritage, executive member for children, young people and families said: “I’ve been lucky enough to visit some of the activity sessions over the summer and enjoyed some of the nutritious lunches with the children.

"It was a real joy to see and hear them share their experiences about their involvement in the programme.

"I was especially pleased to see 12-16 year olds feature strongly, it’s so important that we continue to cater for all young people.

“I’m delighted that so many families, including those entitled to free school meals, have benefitted from the scheme both in person and virtually.”

John O’Callaghan, director at the Herts Sports Partnership, said: "The HAPpy programme has undoubtedly provided unique opportunities for children throughout the county.

"By working closely and collaboratively with a wealth of partners, thousands of children have experienced an active summer, tried new foods and made lifelong memories.”

In addition to the HAPpy Activity Programme, the county council provided each child entitled to free school meals a £50 supermarket voucher to help with the cost of food during the summer holidays.

Since June, the council has provided £175,000 to local food banks and food poverty organisations, provided a further £325,000 to families using our early years and family intervention services, and put £464,850 into crisis and targeted specialist support for vulnerable families.

Working with a range of local partners we are making sure that families in need of a little extra help can get support with things such as household essentials and utility bills, as well as the cost of food.