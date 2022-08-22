Free ways to enjoy the bank holiday

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family walks in a summer field

The frugal team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have explored free activities for the family to get involved in to keep the kids entertained and keep extra cash in the pocket.

As prices rise across the country, many families are looking for inexpensive ways to enjoy the outdoors during some well-deserved time off.

There are plenty of free activities to get involved in on the bank holiday, from a group trip to the museum, to a family photography expedition.

Rebecca Bebbington, online consumer expert from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “We know many parents are struggling to pay for activities during the summer holidays, so we wanted to provide free ways for everyone to enjoy the sunshine together.