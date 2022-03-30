Free circus day for kids this half term
A holiday camp in Hemel Hempstead is offering a circus skills day for children who receive free school meals.
By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 2:22 pm
Family run company, Coaching Me will give children aged five to 12 the opportunity to learn juggling, unicycling and more during the half term.
Circus Pazaz will host the workshops on April 14, from 9am to 4pm at Galley Hill Primary School, with children provided with a hot lunch.
The event will include a circus-themed dance, arts and crafts, games and a performance in the big top.