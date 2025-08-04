Fines issued to Hertfordshire parents for term-time holidays has more than doubled

Fines totalling more than £240,000 were issued to Hertfordshire parents who took their children out of school for a term-time holiday last year – more than double the amount demanded the previous year.

With the prices of holidays, accomodation and flights soaring as soon as schools break up, many families are tempted by the lower costs of term-time vacations – even if it means their children missing school.

But following a change in national guidance, more parents in Hertfordshire who take a break with their kids in term-time are being issued with fixed penalty notices (FPNs) – and the amounts are increasing too.

As part of changes implemented in August 2024, such FPNs are now triggered when a child registers 10 unauthorised half-day school absences.

File photo of a family at the beach. Picture: Adobe stock

Crucially, that means parents can no longer take their children out of school for a week’s holiday without the risk of a fine – which they could have done previously when fines were triggered by 15 missed half-days.

In Hertfordshire, data requested by the Local Democracy Reporting Service shows that the number of FPNs issued rose by 123% from 1,292 in 2023-24 to 2,887 in 2024-25.

And the total value of those FPNs more than doubled, by 127%, from £106,420 to £241,440.

In further changes, the fine for a first offence is now £80 per parent per child – £20 higher than in 2023-24.

And for those who breach attendance rules for a second time in any three-year period, that fine rises to £160 per parent per child.

Following release of the data to the LDRS, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council, the local education authority, said: “We are sure that the parents of Hertfordshire want the best education for their children.

“By taking family holidays during the school holiday periods, the parents of Hertfordshire will be supporting their children’s full school attendance, learning and development.”

The LDRS understands that payments from the FPNs are paid directly to the county council.

According to Government guidance, all revenues collected through the system should be ring-fenced for attendance.

They should first be used for administration of the penalty notice scheme and prosecution – and then for attendance support.