Find out more about reusable nappies at 'Nappy Natter' event in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council is hosting an event to raise awareness of reusable nappies in Hemel Hempstead next month.

On Monday, February 21, residents can attend 'Nappy Natter' from 10am till 12noon, at The Forum, to learn more about the reusable nappy scheme.

Local nappy library, Stork and The Bees, will be on hand to give information about the different types of reusable nappies and how to use them, including washing routines. There will be the option to hire nappy kits to try before buying,

There will also be a nappy swap on the day for families already using reusables who want to try a different style or design.

Dacorum residents will be able to access exclusive discounts on a range of reusable nappies from the Herts Reusable Nappy Scheme.

The UK throws away around three billion disposable nappies every year – that’s roughly eight million per day. These plastic-filled nappies can take up to 500 years to breakdown in landfill.

In Hertfordshire, nappy waste amounts to 15,800 tonnes per year, costing £1.7 million per year to dispose of.

Swapping to reusable nappies, also known as cloth or real nappies, can make a huge difference to the amount of household waste you create.

Parents can also save over £500 by switching from disposables to reusables, with savings increasing further if nappies are used with another child. Even swapping one or two disposables a day can make a big difference.