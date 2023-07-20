There are plenty of activities for Hertfordshire families choosing to staycation this summer.

The county council has compiled a list of 50 ‘no cost’ or ‘low cost’ activities, providing a gateway to a world of wonder and excitement for children and their parents – right on their doorstep.

‘Fifty Thrifty Adventures’ can be found easily by foot, cycling or scooting, or further afield on the bus - with discounts available.

There is plenty of low cost activities for families in Hertfordshire to do this summer. Image submitted.

But, whether it’s by bicycle wheels, or a trip on the bus, all the listed family fun is accessible with something for everyone to enjoy – from a Summer Reading Challenge and virtual orienteering to finding elusive Pokemon characters or visiting the Herts Archives, St Albans Cathedral, Hertford Castle or Roman ruins. Or simply explore the local nature - bird watching, walking a canal tow path, building a den in Heartwood Forest or looking for dragonflies at Amwell Nature Reserve.

County council leader Richard Roberts said: “We fully understand that many people will be finding it difficult, especially with the current cost of living crisis. So being able to make the most of every penny has never been more important to our families.

In Hertfordshire, we have a huge number of activities and places which are great for family days out this summer and many are free to visit or are at a very low cost.

No matter where you live in the county, some of these attractions are just a short journey away so can be reached very easily by walking, cycling, scooting or – perhaps if a bit further afield - on the bus. Of course, if we all do our bit by travelling in a more active way, it will help to create the cleaner, greener, and healthier Hertfordshire we all want for now and the next generation.”

Other free activities include the county’s libraries, family centres, splash parks and green spaces.