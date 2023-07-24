News you can trust since 1858
Excitement brewing for upcoming Hemel Hempstead Beer and Music Festival

The festival will be hosting live tribute bands with something for everyone, from Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Clones to Maroon 5 and Little Mix
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

Excitement is brewing for the Hemel Hempstead Beer and Music Festival.

The family-friendly event is being held in Gadebridge Park on Saturday August 5 and 6, from 12pm to 8pm.

As well as the best beer in town, courtesy of Hemel based brewery Mad Squirrel, the festival will be hosting live tribute bands with something for the whole family. Guests can enjoy the live DJ along with tribute acts of Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Clones, Maroon 5, Little Mix, Bob Marley, The Killers and The Police, to name a few.

The festival is suitable for the whole family. Image submitted.The festival is suitable for the whole family. Image submitted.
Along with the beer and music, there will be plenty of bars and street food traders to keep guests well fed and watered throughout.

Naturally, there will be a beer marquee with a wide range of cask ales, lagers, wine, ciders, spirits, mixers and soft drinks available.

The food lineup includes a variety of traders serving everything from barbecue fare, Mexican street food and pizza to curry, gourmet mac and cheese, fish and chips and waffles.

Not to be forgotten, entertainment for the youngsters includes face painting, glitter art and sand art while free festival body art and a festival magician aim to dazzle every kind of crowd - whether big or little.

Tickets are £1 for children and £25 for adults.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

