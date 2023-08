Dacorum saw a lower number of babies born in 2022 than in any year since at least 2013, new figures show.

New data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows there were 1,729 live births in Dacorum in 2022 – a fall from 1,756 the year before, and the fewest of any year since at least 2013.

At the other end of the scale, 2017 saw the highest number of births in the area, with 1,951 over the course of the year.

Fewer people across England and Wales are giving birth. Image: Anthony Devlin PA

ONS statistics show a continuing trend of fewer people giving birth – with England and Wales seeing the lowest number registered of any year since at least 2002.

ONS’ head of health analysis, James Tucker, said: "The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades."

The analysis shows births hit a peak in 2012, with the number declining over the following decade. The pandemic does not appear to have altered birth rates significantly in either direction.

Mr Tucker added: "Almost a third of all those births were to non-UK born women. This is the highest proportion of live births to non-UK born women seen since our records began, with India now the most common country of birth for non-UK born parents."

Separate figures from the organisation show the number of births to mothers born outside of the UK increased slightly for the first time in five years.

In Dacorum, 481 births were to non-UK born women, accounting for 28 per cent of births in the area.

This was up from a quarter, the year before.

Figures show that last year, India overtook Romania as the most common country of birth for non-UK born mothers – and replaced Pakistan for non-UK born fathers.

Nuni Jorgensen, researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said: “The number of children born to non-UK-born mothers has remained pretty stable over the last few years, but the number of births to UK-born women has been falling very rapidly.