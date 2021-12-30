Dacorum families welcome Christmas day babies

Thirty families across West Hertfordshire had the greatest gift of all this festive season as they welcomed their babies at Watford General Hospital.

Baby boy Leronymides was one of 10 Christmas Day babies, born at 8.20pm to proud mum Kathryn.

Baby boy Emmett was born at 9,36am to proud mum Jessica from Berkhamsted.

The midwifery teams at Watford General Hospital had a busy festive period - 14 babies arrived on Christmas Eve, 10 on Christmas Day and six on Boxing Day.

Deputy director of midwifery, Bennie Agbagwara-Osuji, said: “It was business as usual for our midwives who work hard all year round to safely bring babies into the world.

"It was very special to see so many born over the festive season to the delight of their parents.

“Congratulations to all the families who have had an extra special Christmas and many thanks to our staff who helped them.”

On average, maternity teams deliver 11 babies a day at Watford General Hospital, the main maternity hospital. The trust also provides maternity services from Hemel Hempstead and St