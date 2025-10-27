The open-air ice rink at Warwick Castle sits beneath the towers and turrets, making it one of the most scenic festive skating spots in the UK. | Merlin Entertainment

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Warwick Castle’s Christmas event is back with a magical light trail, meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs Claus, and optional festive sleepover

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s something about castles at Christmas that just feels right. The lights, the towers, the chilly air and the mulled wine – it’s the perfect setting for a proper festive day out. And at Warwick Castle this year, they’re pulling out all the stops.

Christmas at the Castle runs from 22 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, and it’s set to be one of the most magical family events of the season. Think twinkling light trails, open-air skating, toasted marshmallows – and a sit-down with Santa and Mrs Claus themselves.

The highlight for many is the Light Trail – a 45-minute illuminated walk through the castle grounds and gardens. It winds past turrets, towers and trees decked out with over half a million lights, and there are plenty of stops for hot chocolate, festive food and photos along the way. Tickets start from £17 per person, and you can book the Light Trail here.

The Light Trail at Warwick Castle covers 64 acres of grounds with over half a million twinkling lights, projections and glowing displays | Merlin Entertainments

Then there’s Stories with Santa – a quieter, more personal session with Father Christmas and Mrs Claus. Held indoors in a decorated room away from the crowds, it’s a great option if you’ve done the big grotto before and want something a bit more relaxed. The Stories with Santa experience is included with daytime castle entry from £29.

You can also add on ice skating in front of the castle towers – a family-friendly rink that feels more like a Christmas film set than your usual leisure centre setup.

And if you want to make a proper trip of it, there’s the option to turn your visit into a full overnight stay. The Santa Sleepover package includes a night in the castle grounds, two-day entry, themed entertainment – and an elf actually turns up at your room in the morning to deliver a gift.

Whether you’re coming for the day or the whole weekend, Christmas at the Castle is one of those events that genuinely delivers the festive feel – without the stress. Just remember that tickets do sell quickly, especially for Santa sessions and skating slots.

You can see all the packages and book your Christmas visit here.