Children invited to get crafty at Hemel Hempstead's Metro Bank
There will also be the chance to meet Metro Man!
Children are being invited to a complimentary back to school craft activity at Metro Bank in Hemel Hempstead to help parents and guardians keep their little ones entertained during the summer holidays.
From Monday, August 16, to Sunday, August 22, the Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank store in the town centre will host a craft event throughout the week – kids can just drop in store or pick up a take away craft bag.
Children will be able to decorate and keep a straw cup and meet Metro Man - the bank's mascot.
David Byrne, Hemel Hempstead Metro Bank’s store manager, said: “As a community bank, nurturing and building strong relationships with local residents is of upmost importance to us.
"We are active members of this community and it’s always a pleasure meeting and greeting new faces.
"We regularly host events in store and this craft event is a fun activity and we look forward to welcoming everyone who wants to come along and join in.”
The store in the town centre is open 8.30am till 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am till 5pm Sunday.