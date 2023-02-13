Being sociable is the key to a long life says former Wren who  celebrated 100th birthday

Get out and enjoy life - that’s the key to a long life says a former Wren, who has just celebrated her 100th birthday.

Norma Blacker, celebrated the milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends at Water Mill House care home in Rose Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was joined by her daughter Dianne who flew in from America, son Cedric who travelled from Spain, along with cousins and friends who came from all over the UK for the special occasion.

Norma Blacker, who has celebrated reaching her 100th birthday

Norma said: “I had the most wonderful day, everyone worked so hard to make it special for me.” (see video)

When asked about the secret to a long and happy life, Norma said: “I eat well and sleep well and join in with all the activities at the home. I’ve always enjoyed the company of others and I think it’s important not to isolate yourself as you get older. My husband and I used to host lots of parties and I don’t intend to stop socialising now. You need to get out and enjoy life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norma, who has lived at Water Mill House care home for almost four years, was thrilled to receive a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. She also received hand-made cards and a cake from Abbot’s Hill School pupils.

Norma was born in Rushden and had two brothers. During the Second World War, Norma joined the Navy and worked as a Wren, handling sailors’ pay. Initially she was stationed near Liverpool and then in Windsor.

Norma Blacker, joined the Navy during the Second World War, and worked as a Wren

Norma recalls: “It was an interesting job and I was proud to contribute to the war effort. Sometimes the horse races would be on at Windsor and people would travel to them in their taxis and cars, in all their finery and big hats. And we would boo them in their fancy carriages, as they were off to the races while we were busy working.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adams, Norma’s daughter Dianne, said: “Mum’s 100th was certainly a day to remember. She is the first member of our family to reach such a milestone. Everyone at Water Mill House was simply wonderful.

Victoria Forsythe, Water Mill House manager, said: “Norma is an inspiration to us all, her zest for life is amazing.”