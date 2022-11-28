The former Royal palace’s event is now open for Christmas 2022

From now until January 2 2023, Ashridge House will host an immersive winter attraction in its gardens.

The light experience has custom art installations to get you in the festive mood ahead of Christmas. As well as beautifully lit gardens, there is a food and drinks village to have treats served in a cosy chalet.

Guests are given an hour and a half to enjoy the trail, which lasts around 45 minutes.

Ashridge House: Illuminated is fully accessible and has paid parking close to the start of the trail. But there is a free shuttle bus running from running from 4pm at Berkhamsted railway station to Ashridge House. Dog friendly nights are every Wednesday from 7pm.

For tickets, click here.

Here are just some of the highlights of the attraction:

1. View from above This view shows the vast garden and lights on offer

2. A family walk Families can take a walk in the trail and gardens in the grounds

3. Interactive elements The attraction has plenty to get involved with

4. Lighting up the house The light trail around Ashridge House lasts around 45 minutes