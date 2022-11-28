News you can trust since 1858
The trail is open now

Take a look inside Ashridge House’s newest Christmas attraction

The former Royal palace’s event is now open for Christmas 2022

By Olivia Preston
4 minutes ago

From now until January 2 2023, Ashridge House will host an immersive winter attraction in its gardens.

The light experience has custom art installations to get you in the festive mood ahead of Christmas. As well as beautifully lit gardens, there is a food and drinks village to have treats served in a cosy chalet.

Guests are given an hour and a half to enjoy the trail, which lasts around 45 minutes.

Ashridge House: Illuminated is fully accessible and has paid parking close to the start of the trail. But there is a free shuttle bus running from running from 4pm at Berkhamsted railway station to Ashridge House. Dog friendly nights are every Wednesday from 7pm.

Here are just some of the highlights of the attraction:

1. View from above

This view shows the vast garden and lights on offer

2. A family walk

Families can take a walk in the trail and gardens in the grounds

3. Interactive elements

The attraction has plenty to get involved with

4. Lighting up the house

The light trail around Ashridge House lasts around 45 minutes

