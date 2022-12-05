A church in Boxmoor is putting on Christmas and New Year’s Eve events to get the community into the festive spirit.

St John’s Church’s Christmas tree festival will run from Friday, December 16 from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, December 20.

The theme for this year is ‘This is Christmas’ and individual decorators have let their imaginations run wild, forming their own interpretations of the theme and what Christmas means to them.

A spokesperson for St John’s said: “The church is very grateful to all the tree sponsors and the very artistic and creative decorators without whom the festival could not happen at all.”

The trees can be viewed for a £2.50 entry fee, while children go free, every day of the festival - bar Sunday when the church is used for worship. On December 18, there will be carols around the trees outside when hot dogs

and mulled wine will be served from 3.00 pm. Father Christmas is hoped to pay a visit.

Another St John’s tradition, New Year’s Eve run/walk will return for its tenth year. The walk is not very strenuous at all and is very sociable. Families, babies in buggies and four-legged friends are welcome. Registration is from 11.00 am at St John’s, walkers set off at 11.30am and runners at noon.