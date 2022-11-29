Santa’s Sleigh: All the Berkhamsted streets that Father Christmas will visit
Keep an eye out for Santa in Berkhamsted this December. Thanks to Berkhamsted Rotary Club, the main man is taking to the streets of the town to spread festive cheer this Christmas.
The annual sleigh is supported by various charities, including DENS and Home Start Herts, who collect donations from doorsteps between December 1 and 23.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The public has been incredibly generous over the years, and in 2021, while still affected by the pandemic, we collected over £12,500.”
They added: “Berkhamsted Rotary is in the heart of the local community. Our diverse and lively members are active throughout the year supporting local and international charities, Youth events, the disadvantaged and the environment..”
Search for your street name on the table to see when Santa will pass by your house this Christmas.