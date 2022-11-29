Keep an eye out for Santa in Berkhamsted this December. Thanks to Berkhamsted Rotary Club, the main man is taking to the streets of the town to spread festive cheer this Christmas.

The annual sleigh is supported by various charities, including DENS and Home Start Herts, who collect donations from doorsteps between December 1 and 23.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The public has been incredibly generous over the years, and in 2021, while still affected by the pandemic, we collected over £12,500.”

Christmas officially arrives in Berkhamsted. Credit: Chris and Cath Wedding Photography 2021

They added: “Berkhamsted Rotary is in the heart of the local community. Our diverse and lively members are active throughout the year supporting local and international charities, Youth events, the disadvantaged and the environment..”