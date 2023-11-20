Local parents’ group hosts pre-Christmas toy swap

Parents for Future (PFF) Herts and Bucks held its second annual Christmas Toy Swap - saving over 300 toys from landfill and sharing ways that local parents can take climate action.

As well as offering families an environmentally-friendly way to clear out unused toys and swap them for pre-loved favourites, the event offered local parents the chance to learn more about different ways to take climate action.

During the two-hour event, over 300 toys were swapped, meaning that many toys were saved from landfill and found new homes this festive season. As well as saving toys from landfill, the initiative offered parents the chance to save money while picking up new-to-them toys, books and teddies.

Local parents ready for the toy swap

Held at Open Door, a vibrant community space that is also a registered Warm Space, other stall holders included a local children’s book author and a nappy and sling library.

The group also shared information about how families can take simple actions to protect a liveable planet for all children – from writing to their MPs to using second-hand items or joining family friendly protests.

Amy, a volunteer parent from PFF Herts and Bucks says: “It’s estimated that 90% of toys are made of plastic. Children’s toys also have a short life span with each owner often getting as little as six months’ use out of a toy.

"This all means that toy swapping makes perfect sense for climate-concerned parents. The chance to clear out outgrown toys and replace them with age-appropriate toys that might have had as little as six months’ use, is a win-win for parents and the environment.”

Emma from Berkhamsted attended the swap and said:

“I have young children and at this time of year I always have a pre-Christmas clear out of unused toys. To be able to bring them here and swap them for something that my children will love is just amazing! I’m very conscious of the environmental impact of modern shopping habits so picking up toys in a way that is more environmentally friendly is a huge bonus.”

What is PFF Herts and Bucks?

PFF Herts and Bucks is a group for local parents who are concerned about the climate crisis. Members work together on local initiatives to help protect a liveable planet for the next generation, fostering community connection and resilience. It’s one of Parents For Future UK’s 25+ regional groups, which together has a rapidly growing network of over 25,000 supporters.

The group raises awareness about the effects of climate change – through local family-friendly campaigns, and sharing easy and quick solutions to bring about systemic change. And it supports parents who are struggling with the anxiety that can come with facing the climate crisis.