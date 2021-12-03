Hemel Hempstead father and daughter's Christmas single raises hundreds for Age UK

A father and daughter from Hemel Hempstead who recorded a Christmas single have raised over £800 for Age UK.

Phil Goodman, 55, and his 14-year-old daughter Evie created a Christmas song - which they wrote and recorded themselves - that was about enjoying spending time with friends and family rather than spending excessive amounts on food and gifts.

They wanted the song, 'Christmas Crackers' to go viral to raise money for charity, it has already had over 10.5k Facebook views and a thousands of streams, raising over £800 for Age UK - the leading charity for older people.

Phil, who runs a computer services company in Leverstock Green, said: “The response we’ve had to the song and video on Facebook is overwhelming.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has liked, shared and donated money. Please keep streaming! Merry Christmas."