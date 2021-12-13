Hemel Hempstead Cubs and Beavers get in the festive spirit

By Reporter
Monday, 13th December 2021, 4:04 pm

Cubs and Beavers in Hemel Hempstead got into the festive spirit at the weekend when they were invited to watch a pantomime at Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School.

Youngsters from all over the Hemel Hempstead Scout District were invited to enjoy 'Aladdin', courtesy of Magic of Theatre.

Over 140 people attended the showing on Sunday, December, 12

Chris Tucker, district administrator for Hemel Hempstead Scout District said: "The performance was fantastic and enjoyed by all."

Cubs and Beavers were invited to enjoy 'Aladdin', courtesy of Magic of Theatre
