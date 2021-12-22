Four-year-old boy donates festive treats to Hemel Hempstead firefighters

A four-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead has donated food and drinks to firefighters at his local fire station on Saturday.

Bear Antoine wanted to give them a treat this Christmas, so decided to collect some goodies and deliver them to the Green Watch team, based at Hemel Hempstead Fire Station.

Charlotte, Bear's mum, said: "My mum started a hamper for the ambulance services to have nice munch in over Christmas.

"She planned on delivering it on Saturday, when she has her grandsons, and the have been really excited and helpful.

"Bear wanted to give his own biscuits and sweets to the firefighters, after he learnt the meaning of donation he sweetly asked his neighbours for any donations to take as well.

"He was really excited that the firefighters would have lots of treats over Christmas."

They delivered the treats to the fire station and ambulance station at the weekend.

Bear's nan, Melissa, said: "I'm disabled and there's not a lot I can do to help people but I wanted to help people in some way.

"Last year, people were so kind and generous, and this year I don't think there has been as much as that so I wanted to do something for the paramedics.

"The ambulance service is amazing and the community donated lovely food gifts for them.

"Bear found out what I was doing and wanted to do something similar for the firefighters in Hemel. He went out and asked his neighbours, and got lots of biscuits himself to give to them.

"He also had donations from kind people from a Hemel community page on Facebook.

"I met some lovely kind people while collecting donations.

"It has been lovely and heartwarming to see all the generous donations, especially at Christmas.