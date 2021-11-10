Experience the best of Redbourn at the annual winter festival

Dacorum residents are invited to visit the pretty historic village of Redbourn to celebrate authentic and quality local crafts, food and music at this year's Christmas Market.

On Sunday, November 28, there will be over 90 stalls arranged down the High Street and in Cumberland Gardens overflowing with a huge range of products, beautiful crafts and numerous gift ideas to get your Christmas shopping under way.

The market is open from 11am till 5pm and the cricketers will again be cooking up their tasty BBQ and there will be a range of hot food and drink, including seasonal mulled wine and mince pies.

Redbourn Christmas Market (C) Annie Griggs Photography

The market's very own Father Christmas will be there to open and close the market and there will be a festive raffle with prizes kindly donated by local businesses, including a luxury Christmas Hamper worth £250.

Cumberland Gardens will be transformed into a winter wonderland with a traditional Christmas Tree and Festive lighting.

Throughout the day there will be entertainment with a variety of musical talent to get you in the festive mood.

Redbourn Christmas Market (C) Annie Griggs Photography