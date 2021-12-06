Dacorum Motorcycle Riders will be delivering Christmas gifts to hospital patients
Here's how you can help
A group of motorcycle riders from Dacorum are gearing up to deliver presents to patients in hospital this Christmas.
Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, dressed up in Santa suits, plan to deliver presents from Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead to Watford General Hospital on Saturday, December 18, - but they are calling on the public to donate gifts.
The group is asking for donations of toiletries, games, books, pens, socks, sweets, pyjamas and any new born or baby clothes. Donations can be dropped off at Monks Inn, The Square.
Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, said: "We are appealing for the public's support to make this Christmas present run amazing for the patients in hospital.
"Thank you to everyone that has donated and if anyone would like to donate, please contact me on 07469983634 or visit the Monks Inn in Hemel.
"Clint Whitaker and Kirsty Derham at Monks Inn have been amazing with their support for this project.
"We are doing this to show our love for people who are stuck in hospital at Christmas.
"Hopefully the presents will put a smile on their faces."