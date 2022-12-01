A mum from Tring has made an advent calendar of appreciation for her children this Christmas and is sharing it with families in Dacorum.

Mindset coach Lisa Giles put together the calendar to help her kids to focus on mindfulness during the run-up to Christmas Day.

Each day in December children are set simple tasks to think about to help them focus on the things to be grateful for and appreciative of.

Lisa's calendar can be printed off and followed each morning

Lisa said: “They get a scavenger hunt of things to appreciate every day.”

She explained: “By focusing for less than five minutes in the morning on gratitude and appreciation, day by day, your life will be filled with more of the things you like. The things that you don’t like will gradually take a back seat and become less important.”