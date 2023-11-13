Christmas is coming to Hemel Hempstead with the return of a free Santa's grotto

The grotto will launch at Marlowes Shopping Centre this weekend

Families in Hemel Hempstead will soon be able share their Christmas wishes with Santa before the big day.

The Marlowes Shopping Centre, in the town’s heart, has announced the return of its free grotto this Christmas.

Santa’s Woodland Grotto will launch at the centre on Saturday November 18 in Centre Court, giving families the chance to enjoy cosy walk-through experience. A visit will include photo opportunities, crafts and a one-to-one visit with Santa himself where he will gift little ones with a festive treat

The event includes a cosy walk-through experience.

The opening will coincide with Christmas in Hemel, a festive fun day in the town centre, concluding with the town’s Light Switch On.

Manager Humphrey Mwanza said: “We are thrilled to see the return of our Grotto at The Marlowes this Christmas. We invite families to step into a winter wonderland and enjoy all that Santa’s Woodland Grotto has to offer, concluding with a visit to meet Santa himself. Slots are already booking up quickly, so make sure to guarantee your slot for this free festive fun today!”

The grotto will be available every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas, 11am to 4pm, and will include week days from Monday December 18. Quiet sessions will also be available.

Slots are available to prebook on The Marlowes’ website. A limited amount of walk-ins are available each day. Email enquiries to [email protected].