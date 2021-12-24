Care home residents in Hemel Hempstead get in the festive spirit

Residents at a care home in Hemel Hempstead have been getting into the festive spirit this week.

Staff at The Lodge Care Home organised a number of activities to celebrate Christmas, including decorating trees, a Christmas party, a Cinderella panto and the Covid masked ball!

Sarah Beck, from The Lodge, said: "We've been having lots of fun in the run up to Christmas, during the Christmas party we played games including Christmas tree bowls, reindeer hoopla, and elf Christmas surprise box!

The residents enjoyed playing festive games at the Christmas party

"Joan enjoyed the elf games, she had such good fun in trying to unwrap to bows on the boxes, and Bob had fun learning his lines for the panto, me I just love my job and seeing the residents have festive fun."

Getting in the festive spirit!

The residents decorated Christmas trees