Christmas is the most magical time of the year and to celebrate the festive season, Ashridge House is delighted to launch The Enchanted Woodland Walk, a spectacular light trail experience in the magnificent gardens at Ashridge House.

You can enjoy the magical winter light trail from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, January 9.

For the first time the historic gardens will be transformed into a glittering winter wonderland for The Enchanted Woodland Walk, a festive light experience.

Ashridge House presents The Enchanted Woodland Walk

As the light falls, see the grounds come to life as the light installations sparkle in our winter wonderland.

Step into the never-ending grounds of this former royal palace for a wintery woodland escape like no other.

Everywhere you look will be a picture-perfect moment, framed by dazzling lights against the backdrop of the majestic house and gardens.

Enter The Enchanted Woodland Walk via the Italian Gardens entrance and follow the trail to our twinkling wonderland.

Follow the path past the sunken garden with its musical score accompanying your adventure, through glimmering arches and our breath-taking fir tree avenue, and finally discover the quintessential Christmas scene deep in the woods.

Once a royal residence to King Henry VIII and home to his daughter, Princess Elizabeth I, Ashridge House is a hidden gem in Dacorum, surrounded by 190 acres of quintessentially English gardens.

With grand, turreted façades and historic grounds, Ashridge House is a perfect backdrop for The Enchanted Woodland Walk.

Winter dining

Ashridge House Head Chef Paul Patterson and his team have created a delicious dining in-house experience available to guests before you venture outside for The Enchanted Woodland Walk.

Enter the former royal palace and make your way through the spectacular Grand Hall, past the spellbinding Harry Potter staircase and into the beautiful home for a festive two-course meal.

Dinner is served at 7pm, then wrap up warm and step outside into our yuletide wonderland.

In-house dining is only available on selected dates so book now to avoid disappointment.

Alternatively visit the Feasting Forest located at the start of the trail offering a variety of festive food and drinks; open daily throughout the trail.

Natalie Halliwell-Jennings, Ashridge House events marketing manager, said: “For the first time ever Ashridge House has created a magical winter light trail in the beautiful gardens here.

"Come along with family and friends and share a festive day out!”

Book tickets for The Enchanted Woodland Walk at ashridgehouse.org.uk.

> Adult trail admission - £16.50

> Child trail admission (12 years and under) - £10.50

> Infant trail admission (2 years and under) - £3.

Tickets are subject to a small booking fee and tickets include entry to The Enchanted Woodland Walk. The trail is 1.7km and the experience will take approximately 45 to 60 minutes.