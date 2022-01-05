Age UK Dacorum has thanked Berkhamsted Town Council and Here Café for supporting the Community Christmas Brunch.

On Thursday, December 30, the charity that offers support and services for older people, hosted a festive brunch for service users at Here Café in Berkhamsted, the event was also supported by Berkhamsted Town Council.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Thank you, Here Café and Berkhamsted Town Council for your amazing generosity.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Dacorum has thanked Berkhamsted Town Council and Here Café for supporting the Community Christmas Brunch

"All who attended, greatly enjoyed, the delicious food and lovely welcoming service, creating a warm contented vibe. A great end to a difficult year."

For more about Age UK Dacorum and the work they do in the borough visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/dacorum.

Age UK Dacorum hosts Community Christmas Brunch