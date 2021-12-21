16 pictures of Dacorum Motorcycle Riders delivering presents to Watford Hospital

Twelve riders from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders delivered presents to patients who will be spending Christmas in hospital.

On Saturday, December 18, the group met at Monks Inn in Hemel Hempstead to collect the presents that had been donated by members of the public.

The riders left at around 1pm and headed to Watford General Hospital with a festive special delivery!

Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders, said: "We had a brilliant reaction from the public, when we were driving down people were waving at us and it was great to see that people were pleased to see us riding along in Santa costumes!

"Gavin was our leader for the ride, his motorbike played Christmas Carols and everyone was getting in the Christmas spirit, it was great!

"I want to thank everyone that donated gifts, we had a car full of gifts to deliver to the hospital.

"When we pulled up at the hospital we had people waving at us and the staff at the hospital, and the team from Raise were really grateful for what we were doing.

"It was nice to do something for others and to know that it was really appreciated makes it more special.

"When were on Kings Langley High Street there were children in the streets waving at us, it was quite magical."

Jon added: "I'm proud of everyone who helped us, I can't believe how this has grown and I'm truly grateful for everyone who supports us, from all the riders, to Monks Inn staff and customers and everyone that has donated or shared the appeals for presents.

"We would like to give a massive thanks to Clint Whitaker at Monks Inn for his hospitality before our ride and letting us store gifts at his pub.

"We would also like to thank Judy Robinson, who gave up her time to drive the car full of presents to the hospital.

"And a massive thank you to all the riders and everyone who donated a present, or supported the Christmas Toy Ride, we can't wait to do the next one!"

1. The bikers met at the Monks Inn, where the donated presents had been dropped off by members of the public Photo: Dave Jackson (The Bike Insurer) Photo Sales

2. Gavin King led the delivery Photo: Dave Jackson (The Bike Insurer) Photo Sales

3. Santa made an appearance in Hemel Hempstead before delivering presents Photo: Dave Jackson (The Bike Insurer) Photo Sales

4. Jon collecting the presents from Monks Inn Photo: Dave Jackson (The Bike Insurer) Photo Sales