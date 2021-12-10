16 festive pictures of dachshunds enjoying 'Christmas Pawrty' in Northchurch

Festive party for dachshunds and their owners in Northchurch

DOOBerS (Dachshund Owners Of Berkhamsted and Surrounds) is a group for Dachshund owners in Berkhamsted and the surrounding areas

By Holly Patel
Friday, 10th December 2021, 5:36 pm
Over 60 dachshunds and their owners got into the festive spirit at the weekend at a DOOBerS exclusive Christmas Pawrty in Northchurch.

The group, which started as six members on Facebook three years ago and now has over 500 members, hosted the community event - exclusively for dachsies and their owners - at Hill Farm Cafe.

The poochies were so popular, even the pup-arazzi took photos - well, professional photographers from ‘In The Doghouse' to be more precise.

On Saturday, December 4, 64 dachsies and their human families attended the event, raising over £100 from the dachsie accessory Bring and Buy sale for The Red Foundation - a charity that raises money to rescue and rehome dachshunds of all ages throughout the UK.

Janine Stevenson, one of the DOOBerS admin team, said: "Mother Christmas (me) and my Elf were very busy hosting Secret Santa pressies for the dachsies which was a lot of fun.

"Professional photographers from ‘In The Doghouse’ were busy taking photos of the dogs all afternoon.

"We welcome all Dachsie owners to join our group - we host monthly local walks and meet ups, so not only is it a great opportunity for the dogs to socialise, but also for their owners to meet new friends with a common interest!"

To join the DOOBerS group visit: www.facebook.com/groups/1916201755101330.

And the leash we could do (geddit) was show you our gallery of the event - it looks like they had a paw-some time!

1.

Over 60 dachshunds and their owners got into the festive spirit at the weekend

Photo: Martin Annand -inthedoghousebucks

2.

Over £100 was raised for The Red Foundation

Photo: Martin Annand -inthedoghousebucks

3.

Mother Christmas and her elf got involved with the photo shoot

Photo: Martin Annand -inthedoghousebucks

4.

64 dachsies and their human families attended the event

Photo: Martin Annand -inthedoghousebucks

