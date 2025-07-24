Cats Protection: Rehoming Beanie and Busby

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Beanie and Busbyplaceholder image
Beanie and Busby
These two lovelies are Beanie and Busby who are 18-week-old bundles of joy who are now looking for their forever homes.

They are a friendly and confident pair who love to play with everything and anything! They are, as it says on the tin, ‘kittens!’ in all their glory.

They love playing chase games with each other and will bring love and laughter to your home. They love attention and are happy to be picked up and stroked and will nuzzle up to you after they have worn themselves out!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They would be happy in a family environment, children aged 5+, happy to be with other cats and possibly a cat-friendly dog, to be discussed.

They would like direct outside access to a garden after their extended settling in period when they are old enough to go out; away from main/busy roads.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice