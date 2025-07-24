Cats Protection: Rehoming Beanie and Busby
They are a friendly and confident pair who love to play with everything and anything! They are, as it says on the tin, ‘kittens!’ in all their glory.
They love playing chase games with each other and will bring love and laughter to your home. They love attention and are happy to be picked up and stroked and will nuzzle up to you after they have worn themselves out!
They would be happy in a family environment, children aged 5+, happy to be with other cats and possibly a cat-friendly dog, to be discussed.
They would like direct outside access to a garden after their extended settling in period when they are old enough to go out; away from main/busy roads.