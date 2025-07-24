Cats Protection: Rehoming Beanie and Busby

Beanie and Busby

These two lovelies are Beanie and Busby who are 18-week-old bundles of joy who are now looking for their forever homes.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are a friendly and confident pair who love to play with everything and anything! They are, as it says on the tin, ‘kittens!’ in all their glory.

They love playing chase games with each other and will bring love and laughter to your home. They love attention and are happy to be picked up and stroked and will nuzzle up to you after they have worn themselves out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would be happy in a family environment, children aged 5+, happy to be with other cats and possibly a cat-friendly dog, to be discussed.

They would like direct outside access to a garden after their extended settling in period when they are old enough to go out; away from main/busy roads.