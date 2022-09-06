Nissan has announced pricing, specification and powertrain details for its all new X-Trail SUV.

The fourth generation of the X-Trail will cost from £32,030 and order books are open now ahead of first deliveries later this year.

As with previous versions, the new X-Trail will be offered in five- and seven-seat configurations but, unlike the previous generation, will only be sold with hybrid drivetrains, including Nissan’s innovative e-Power setup.

First seen in the UK in the Qashqai, the e-Power uses a petrol/electric arrangement where the petrol engine acts as a generator to power the electric motor which turns the wheels. In the X-Trail a 1.5-litre petrol engine is mated to a 150kW (201bhp) electric motor which drives the front wheels.

Nissan says the unique hybrid setup allows for more immediate response and quieter operation than traditional petrol/electric rivals as well as ensuring the engine is always running at its most efficient.

A four-wheel-drive variant using the same “e-4ORCE” as the Ariya EV system will also be available, using a second motor to drive the rear wheels and offer a step up in power to 210bhp. Nissan says the use of electric motors to drive the wheels results in 10,000 times faster rear torque response than a mechanical four-wheel-drive system.

Alongside the full hybrid e-Power, the X-Trail will be available with a mild hybrid option. Using the same turbocharged 1.5-litre engine and a 12V starter/generator, it produces 161bhp. Mated to a CVT gearbox, it will only come in two-wheel-drive configuration.

Inside, Nissan says the new X-Trail brings upgraded materials and features over the old model as well as more space. At the centre of the new-look cabin is a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with connected services, sat nav, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. A second 12.3-inch screen provides a configurable instrument display, supplemented by a 10.8-inch head-up display.

Rather than go all-out on touchscreens, the X-Trail has simple physical controls for the ventilation system and buttons linked to key touchscreen functions. NIssan says this is based on customer demand. Among other features designed to keep passengers happy are wireless phone charging, multiple storage spaces, integrated window blinds, USB charging ports and heater controls for those in the middle row.

The sliding middle row has a 60:40 split and flips out of the way to give access to the optional third row of seats. These extra seats offer space for two more passengers up to 160cm and when not in use fold flat into the floor. With the rear seats stowed, the X-Trail has 585 litres of boot space - 20 litres than the previous model - accessed via a hands-free powered tailgate.

The new X-Trail also features matrix LED adaptive headlights and the latest version of Nissan’s ProPilot driver assistance system, including highway assist that works down to a stop and can adapt its speed according to road signs and navigation information.

Prices for the new X-Trail start at £32,030 for the mild hybrid version of the Visia trim. Above that are four more trim levels - Acenta Premium (£33,705), N-Connecta (£36,5300), Tekna (£39,850) and Tekna+ (£42,520) - and the seven-seat option is a £1,000 extra.