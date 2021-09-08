Classic Lamborghini Countach ‘kit car’ set to fetch £180k before restoration

A rare right-hand-drive Lamborghini Countach which has lain in pieces for more than a decade is expected to fetch up to £180,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.

The 1982 Countach LP500S is one of just 37 right-hand-drive examples and has been described as a viable restoration project for anyone with enough time and money.

Once restored the classic performance car is expected to be worth at least £370,000.

The Countach was one of the poster cars of the 1980s, adorning bedroom walls around the globe thanks to its eye-catching design and eye-opening performance.

The vendor purchased the car up for auction in the 1980s and extensively renovated in the early 2000s, including a £10,000 rebuild of the 4.8-litre V12 engine plus chassis and running gear.

While it was in fine running order in 2008, it was stripped in preparation for a full respray and interior refurbishment which never happened and has now languished in its disassembled state in storage for the past 13 years.

But now the Lamborghini, with all parts present and correct, will go up for auction with an estimate of £145,000 to £180,000 with the original handbook and owner records from new.

The car will be one of 180 classics to be auctioned by Historics Auctioneers on 25 September, preceded by three viewing days at Ascot Racecourse.

Classic car expert Iain Tyrrell, the technical officer of the Lamborghini Club UK, said he had been asked by international clients to examine the car and believed that the lot could be returned to its “crowd-stopping” original condition.

He said: "I estimate the restoration costs would be in the six figures, but once restored it would be worth at least £350,000 to £370,000.

"It’s very exciting to come to market because it is so rare. It was the poster car of the 1980s. It was an automotive car that made history as it had the punch to match the looks.