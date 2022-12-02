Take a trip down memory lane

You can now revisit Hemel Hempstead has it was more than 11 years ago, thanks to new albums from Chiltern Society PhotoGroup. The Society has released three new photo albums that show the town in its rich diversity.

Two albums include new compilations of sites of the town, while a third is an updated collection showing Hemel as it was a decade ago. A spokesperson from the Chiltern Society PhotoGroup said: “It’s interesting to compare many of the images with those taken a decade ago for the original album.”

'Hemel Hempstead Old Town - High Street in 2022' has 30 images of period pubs, retro cafés, specialised shops and services, many of them Grade II listed. The photographers followed the Heritage Trail south to north along the mile-long street.

Another new album is entitled 'Hemel Hempstead - Gadebridge Park, Marlowes & Jarman Park in 2022’ which includes 31 captioned images taken by resident Alison Beck.

The pictures below are from a collection called 'Hemel Hempstead & the New Town Neighbourhoods in 2011’, rediscover the town as it was in in 2010s:

1. Woolworths Recessionary times in the Marlowes in April 2009. Credit: Q Barrett

2. The Marlowes a decade ago The Marlowes pedestrian area towards Riverside. Credit: J Fitzgerald

3. High Street The High Street in 2005 next to the street as it was in 188. Credit: Q Barrett, D Spain, Berkhamsted Local History & Museum Society

4. North end of The Marlowes What shops have changed since this was taken? Credit: J Fitzgerald