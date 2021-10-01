15 pictures of school days gone by at Hemel Hempstead School

Over the years, the Hemel Gazette has visited Hemel Hempstead School numerous times - for special visits to charity fundraising events.

So we've taken a dive into our archives to bring you a trip down memory lane with a selection of photos.

Spot anyone you recognise? Let us know your memories of the school by emailing us at [email protected]

In 2011, Year 9 pupils at the won a science competition regarding water efficiency. Pictured are, from left, Ethan Mills 13, Eliza Dickinson 14, Sophie Kinley 14, Eve Murrell 13, Charlie Mayhew 13, and Freddy Atkins 13.

This picture looks dramatic - but it was actually a 2011 fire, police and ambulance exercise at the school. Sixth former Casey Bird, 17, was 'rescued'.

The 2012 under 15 footballers at Hemel Hempstead School, with coach Alan Smith.

African drumming at Hemel Hempstead School in 2011. Pictured are pupil and teacher, Eleanor Metcalfe, 12, and Ajao Oki.