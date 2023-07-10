New artwork at Kings Langley Station paints a picture of the area’s local history.

A brand-new mural has been installed at the railway station.

The design depicts Pope Adrian IV (1100 – 1159), who was head of the Catholic Church for the final five years of his life. Although little is known about his early life, is it rumoured that Pope Adrian IV, England’s only Pope, was born locally in Hertfordshire.

Station adopter Alex Michaels, Cillr Alan Johnson, John Richardson from Imagination Tech-nologies, graffiti artist Mark Tanti and LNR Kings Langley booking officer Ian Hendey.

Part funded by local business Imagination Technologies and London Northwestern Railway (LNR), graffiti artist Mark Tanti from Demograffix designed the mural which also features an historic depiction of a steam train at the station.

Vicky Cropper-Clarke, LNR community strategy manager, said: “This wonderful artwork by Mark Tanti has added a new dynamic to Kings Langley station which passengers travelling through can enjoy.

“The artwork was part-funded by London Northwestern Railway’s station adoption scheme, which offers local individuals and groups the opportunity to enhance their local station.”

Graffiti artist Mark Tanti thanked the organisations for the opportunity to design the mural.

Painting a picture of local history.

He said: “People travelling through the station can now see the artwork in all its glory as they commute to work or head on their leisurely travels.”

Alex Michaels, station adopter and resident, added: ''I'm delighted that we have got the mural complete at the station and would like to thank the funders for their support.

“We have big plans for the station, in collaboration with Abbots in Transition, which includes planting out the front, infographics and a community library.

