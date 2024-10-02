Available to order nowAvailable to order now
In Pictures: 10 of Tring's 50 most important buildings featured in new book

By James Lowson
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 17:19 BST
A new book has been released highlighting 50 of the most iconic buildings in Tring.

Chartered landscape architect and historian, Paul Rabbitts, is exploring the Hertfordshire town’s history through 50 of its buildings.

In a preview, we have featured 10 of the properties included in Paul’s book: Tring in 50 Buildings.

Paul’s book focuses on a variety of different buildings of significance, including pubs, churches, manors, and many other places of significance.

Each building has its story to tell and reveals the town's development through the centuries.

Tring in 50 Buildings explores how in 1799, the Grand Junction Canal brought profound changes to this peaceful agricultural place. Coal, bricks and slates came in, while flour and farm produce were loaded for distant markets. Industry arrived in 1823 with the construction of a silk mill and the building of the London and Birmingham Railway in 1835 meant that Tring was within an hour’s journey of London.

When the Rothschild family added Tring Park to their local estates in 1872, the banker and statesman Nathaniel, later the first Baron Rothschild, set

about rebuilding the farms and building new cottages to replace decaying properties in the town.

This is the 12th ‘In 50 Buildings’ publication Paul has produced with nearby Aylesbury, Leighton Buzzard, and Luton also getting the same treatment. A Christchurch in 50 Buildings publication is planned for 2025.

Paul has written more than 20 books and other subjects he has covered include everything from the history of public parks, the royal parks, to the iconic Victorian bandstand and other architectural wonders.

The book is available to order online here.

Here are 10 of the 50 buildings:

The famous old building is discussed in Paul's book, right back to its pre-Norman conquest origins.

1. An early view of Pendley Manor

The famous old building is discussed in Paul's book, right back to its pre-Norman conquest origins. Photo: Amberley Publishing

The old and new building's histories are discussed in Tring in 50 Buildings.

2. An early view of the former Vicarage

The old and new building's histories are discussed in Tring in 50 Buildings. Photo: Amberley Publishing

Still visible from the High Street, the building's history is explored in detail.

3. Former Brown's Brewery

Still visible from the High Street, the building's history is explored in detail. Photo: Amberley Publishing

One of a number of lodges to the Tring Park estate

4. London Road Lodge

One of a number of lodges to the Tring Park estate Photo: Amberley Publishing

