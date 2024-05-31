Hertfordshire Association for Local History award Sarratt resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The accomplishments of Sarratt resident Dawn Pitts has been recognised by Hertfordshire Association for Local History (HALH) by being awarded one of their prestigious personal achievement awards for her long-term work into the local history of the area.

Mike Smith proposed Dawn Pitts for this accolade and the association’s new President Dr. Heather Falvey presented her with her certificate at their recent Spring Meeting.

The citation read: “Dawn Pitts has been President of the Sarratt Local History Society since its inception in 1996, almost 30 years.

"She was instrumental in setting up the Society, which today has over 120 members, with an active programme of talks attended by some 70 to100 people.

Dawn Pitts being presented with her award by Dr Heather Falvey

"Dawn has championed local history in Sarratt, being part of the team that curated and digitised the village Scrapbooks, which date back to 1830. As a result, the first two volumes of the scrapbook are now accessible via the society’s website – sarrattlocalhistory.org.

"She has undertaken a continuous programme of research on the history of Sarratt, one of her most recent undertakings was a detailed history of the village school which formed the basis of a lecture to the society in May 2022.

"Dawn is the “go to person” in the village for local history, in the last year she has assisted the Parish Council with signage of local points of interest, the Scouts, the school and U3a. She was part of the team that researched royal occasions in Sarratt for the village’s Coronation celebrations and the history of Sarratt Horticultural Society, that dates back to 1888, which used for the recording of the BBC programme Gardeners Question time that was held in the village.”

At the same event, the association, which promotes the study and dissemination of local history in the county, celebrated its 75th anniversary with the cutting of a very special cake by its retiring president David Short.