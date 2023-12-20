News you can trust since 1858
Gadebourne Lodge 6960

Lodge moves to Berkhamsted.
By Peter ElsworthContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:37 GMT
For the first time in many years the Old Town Hall 196 High Street Berkhamsted is being used as a meeting place by a local Freemasons Lodge.

Gadebourne Lodge 6960, one of Berkhamsted's Masonic Lodges, has moved from its meeting place in St Albans to the Old Town Hall. Membership Officer, Peter Elsworth said "Most members of the Lodge live in Berkhamsted and the surrounding district, moving to the centre of Berkhamsted is very convenient, We believe that bringing the Lodge to Berkhamsted will add another valuable charitable community to the area"

If anyone wants to know more about Gadebourne Lodge or Masonry in general please contact Pete Elsworth by E Mail [email protected] or phone 07901 515381.

