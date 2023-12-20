Gadebourne Lodge 6960
Lodge moves to Berkhamsted.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
For the first time in many years the Old Town Hall 196 High Street Berkhamsted is being used as a meeting place by a local Freemasons Lodge.
Gadebourne Lodge 6960, one of Berkhamsted's Masonic Lodges, has moved from its meeting place in St Albans to the Old Town Hall. Membership Officer, Peter Elsworth said "Most members of the Lodge live in Berkhamsted and the surrounding district, moving to the centre of Berkhamsted is very convenient, We believe that bringing the Lodge to Berkhamsted will add another valuable charitable community to the area"
If anyone wants to know more about Gadebourne Lodge or Masonry in general please contact Pete Elsworth by E Mail [email protected] or phone 07901 515381.