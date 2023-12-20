For the first time in many years the Old Town Hall 196 High Street Berkhamsted is being used as a meeting place by a local Freemasons Lodge.

Gadebourne Lodge 6960, one of Berkhamsted's Masonic Lodges, has moved from its meeting place in St Albans to the Old Town Hall. Membership Officer, Peter Elsworth said "Most members of the Lodge live in Berkhamsted and the surrounding district, moving to the centre of Berkhamsted is very convenient, We believe that bringing the Lodge to Berkhamsted will add another valuable charitable community to the area"