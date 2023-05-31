Dacorum community to celebrate armed forces at bumper-packed annual event

Dedicated servicemen and women will be honoured at Dacorum’s annual Armed Forces Day event.

Dacorum Borough Council is hosting the event on Saturday June 24 in Gadebridge Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The day aims to support for the Armed Forces Community, from serving troops, to service families, veterans and cadets.

There will be a host of entertaining activities on the day.

Highlights include the Silver Star Parachute Display Team, re-enactment groups, the World's Fifth Strongest Man and rock climbing, as well as entertainment for younger family members.

Visitors can also peruse charity and food and drink stalls.

Cllr Carole Weston said: "Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to come together to honour and celebrate our Armed Forces, in the beautiful surroundings of Gadebridge Park. I hope that our communities will join us on the day to show their support and to enjoy the fantastic entertainment and activities on offer."

Event information will be shared on the council's social media and website.

Facts about Armed Forces Day:

Advertisement

Advertisement

- It was initially named Veterans Day up until 2009 when it was changed to ‘Armed Forces Day’.

- The date was chosen as it was the day after the first investiture of the Victoria Cross in Hyde Park, in 1847.

- Although an official event, it is not a public holiday in the UK.

- Armed Forces Day takes place on the last Saturday of each June, but celebrations officially begin on the Monday beforehand when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement