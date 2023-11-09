Countdown to Hemel Hempstead Christmas light switch on begins
and live on Freeview channel 276
With the most wonderful time of the year around the corner, Hemel Hempstead is preparing for its annual Christmas lights switch on.
And the BID team is making a day of it, with a raft of entertainment beginning at 11am in the town centre on November 18.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A whole host of children’s activities will be available across Riverside and Marlowes shopping centres including funfair rides, face painting, live music and walkabout acts. Families will also get a chance to ride the land train, take photos in a snow globe and of course, meet the jolly old elf himself.
And a pedestrianised area in the town centre will give way to an array of stalls offering festive wares, nibbles and tipples.
And, last but not least, the event will be topped off with a firework display and the Christmas light switch on itself at 5pm.