The festive event will take place later this month

With the most wonderful time of the year around the corner, Hemel Hempstead is preparing for its annual Christmas lights switch on.

And the BID team is making a day of it, with a raft of entertainment beginning at 11am in the town centre on November 18.

A whole host of children’s activities will be available across Riverside and Marlowes shopping centres including funfair rides, face painting, live music and walkabout acts. Families will also get a chance to ride the land train, take photos in a snow globe and of course, meet the jolly old elf himself.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...Image: Hush Naidoo Jade Photography

And a pedestrianised area in the town centre will give way to an array of stalls offering festive wares, nibbles and tipples.