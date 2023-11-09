News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

Countdown to Hemel Hempstead Christmas light switch on begins

The festive event will take place later this month
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With the most wonderful time of the year around the corner, Hemel Hempstead is preparing for its annual Christmas lights switch on.

And the BID team is making a day of it, with a raft of entertainment beginning at 11am in the town centre on November 18.

A whole host of children’s activities will be available across Riverside and Marlowes shopping centres including funfair rides, face painting, live music and walkabout acts. Families will also get a chance to ride the land train, take photos in a snow globe and of course, meet the jolly old elf himself.

Most Popular
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...Image: Hush Naidoo Jade PhotographyIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...Image: Hush Naidoo Jade Photography
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...Image: Hush Naidoo Jade Photography

And a pedestrianised area in the town centre will give way to an array of stalls offering festive wares, nibbles and tipples.

And, last but not least, the event will be topped off with a firework display and the Christmas light switch on itself at 5pm.

Related topics:Hemel Hempstead