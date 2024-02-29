Community-spirited councillors allocate budget to showcase African-Caribbean culture and heritage across Hertfordshire
Cash injections are helping to raise the profile of the African Caribbean community across Hertfordshire.
County councillors have allocated their locality budgets to St Albans Museums project Becoming Us: African Caribbean St Albans, and to the Watford African Caribbean Association.
Locality Budgets aim to make a positive difference to Hertfordshire communities, with thousands of projects funded since the launch of the initiative in 2009.
Cllr Sandy Walkington has given a grant of £750 to help St. Albans Museums fund the African Caribbean St Albans project, Becoming Us, which brings together community history days, social media and web-based outreach and an exhibition.
Cllr Walkington said: “The story of the migrant communities within St Albans has often been overlooked. 'Becoming us' is part of making sure that their contribution is recognised. The great thing about this project is that it is more than an ephemeral exhibition, St Albans Museums collections will be strengthened by the professional recording of the African Caribbean community's lived experience as a lasting record.”
Meanwhile, Cllr Asif Khan (North Watford) has given £400 to Watford African Caribbean Association to fund a celebration evening at the Pumphouse Theatre on Saturday March 30. The event includes an awards ceremony that celebrates the contributions of members of the African and Caribbean community from Watford and surrounding areas, and will include entertainment. The funding will pay for the entertainments acts performing at the event and for the awards ceremony.
It aims to recognise those that have gone above and beyond in contributing to the community and making a difference.
Cllr Khan said: “I am delighted to contribute £400 to this magnificent event. The event will shine a spotlight on the African and Caribbean community in Watford and beyond a relationship which is a beacon of positivity and unity. The awards ceremony and the spectrum of entertainment performances not only honours outstanding contributions but weaves a vibrant tapestry of cultural richness and diversity, strengthening community bonds and celebrating a shared heritage.”