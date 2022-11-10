Ashridge grotto and tomb 'at risk' says heritage watchdog - but historic Flamstead church is saved

A historic site in Ashridge has been deemed ‘at risk’ by heritage watchdog Historic England – but a church in Flamstead has been saved.

St Leonard’s Church in Flamstead was removed from the Heritage at Risk Register after Historic England received crucial support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. The church received funds to repair the medieval roof timbers and leaking stonework to make it weatherproof.

But a grade II listed building - the grotto, tomb, and tunnel near Ashridge Executive Education in Little Gaddesden has featured on the Heritage at Risk Register. The historic underground passage was put there between 1813 and1821 by architect Wyatville to a design created by the Georgian landscaper Repton who laid out the garden.

Pictured: the historic underground passage

Adjoining the tunnel is the tomb of the Duke of Bridgewater's favourite horse which is lined with flint on an iron grid.According to Historic England, the grid is corroding, causing the flints to fall out, which has made the tunnel unsafe and had to close.

Historic England is currently working with the owner of the structure to develop a scheme for its repair and eventual re-opening to the public.

Historic England’s East of England regional director Tony Calladine said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.”