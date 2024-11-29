Here’s what you need to know about the latest sleep trend 👀

Sleep divorce is a new sleep trend taking off amongst couples.

Adults are recommended to get between seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

Some are prioritising sleep by opting to ‘sleep divorce’ their partners.

There is nothing better than getting a good night’s sleep, with some couples deciding to initiate a sleep divorce in a bid to improve their sleep quality.

The term itself sounds serious, but it is a common sleep practice that many couples are now adopting in a bid to help get their recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

There can be benefits and disadvantages to a sleep divorce, here’s everything you need to know about what it is, why it’s so popular and whether or not you should give it a try.

What is a sleep divorce?

A sleep divorce is when a couple opt to sleep in separate beds or rooms in order to improve their sleep. The trend has been growing in popularity with research from Hillarys finding that almost two-thirds of the 2,000 people they surveyed (62.8%) are either already sleeping separately, or are considering sleeping separately. It’s more common in the over 65s, with almost one in five (17.7%), regularly sleeping apart.

Why should you try a sleep divorce?

If your partner’s sleeping habits are having a huge impact on your sleep it may be time to consider a sleep divorce. It is common, with almost nine in 10 (86.5%) revealing they experience sleep disruptions due to their partner's habits and less than a quarter (21.7%) of couples waking up with both partners feeling refreshed.

What are the benefits?

Couples can enjoy many benefits from taking a sleep divorce. Dr Sham Singh, sleep expert and psychiatrist at WINIT Clinic, explains: “Sleeping separately, or a 'sleep divorce,' can offer significant health benefits for couples struggling with sleep disruptions like snoring or differing routines.”

Dr Singh continues: “By choosing to rest apart, couples can improve their sleep quality, reduce irritability, and enhance their overall well-being. While it may initially seem isolating, sleeping separately can actually strengthen emotional closeness by allowing both partners to get the restful sleep they need, ultimately fostering a healthier and more harmonious relationship.”

What are the disadvantages of sleep divorce?

Whilst there are many benefits from sleeping in separate rooms, a sleep divorce does also come with its disadvantages. Couples can experience reduced intimacy, the increased cost of having a second bedroom or bed and not all people will see an improvement in their sleep quality with one study finding that sleeping with your partner is associated with better sleep and mental health overall.

You can find out more about how to get a good night’s sleep at Every Mind Matters.