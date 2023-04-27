Georgie-May Tearle, an artist who works on film sets and is a part-time litter picking volunteer in Hemel Hempstead, not only started a YouTube channel to help others, she’s now training for a five day trek across the French Alps in September.

She’ll be doing it to raise funds and awareness of the charity Coppafeel! which was founded in 2009 by Kristin Hallenga and her twin sister Maren, after Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgie-May told Hemel Today proudly: “Now I’ve finished my active treatment, I’ve become a Boobette for the charity.

Georgie-May Tearle endured 12 weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy after surgery for breast cancer

“This has given me the confidence to share my breast cancer story and the courage to tell others to check themselves.”

She’ll be doing the trek alongside best selling author, presenter, actress and blogger Gi Fletcher – who won I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2020, and who also happens to be married to McFly rhythm guitarist Tom Fletcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George-May said: “As I train for the Tour du Mont Blanc, I’m reminded of how much my body has been through since my cancer treatment.

"Some days I’m hard on myself for not being as strong as I used to.

Breast cancer survivor Georgie-May Tearle regards every step as a victory and every challenge as an opportunity to grow

"But I’m learning to give myself the time and patience I need to heal and rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Every step is a victory and every challenge is an opportunity to grow.”

The courageous young woman won Heart FM’s Big Heart Award for her resilience, bravery and dedication to raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The award recognises someone who has done something amazing in the community.

Georgie-May Tearle is now a Boobette with the charity Coppafeel! She recently gave a talk on the F1 track

Advertisement

Advertisement

She completed Race for Life an astonishing 12 times with fiancé Robbie – one for every week of chemotherapy she endured, in addition to becoming a She-Rex during the Covid-19 lockdown, walking around Hemel in an inflatable dinosaur costume to help keep children entertained.

Last year the mayor attended her October BCAM (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) event and she even gave a talk on the F1 race track.